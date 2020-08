Lawrence A. BaranskiFraser - August 17, 2020, age 76. Beloved husband of the late Joanna Mae. Dearest father of Larry Jr. and Lori (Luke) Nester. Loving grandpa of Justin, Sydney, and Parker. Dear brother of Tom, Sue, Jerry, and the late Ron. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral services were private. A memorial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com