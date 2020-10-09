Lawrence A. Goldstein
GOLDSTEIN, LAWRENCE A. Beloved father of Wendy (Steve) Faberman and Lisa (Adam) Cohn. Loving grandfather of Rachel and Allyson Faberman. Also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Myrna Weinstein and many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TUESDAY AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.