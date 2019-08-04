|
|
Lawrence Arthur Rancilio
Grosse Pointe Woods - RANCILIO, Lawrence A, age 79, died on Wednesday, July 31. Beloved husband of Nancy. Dear father of Amy McGill, Lynn (Rick) Scholl and Lawrence G. (Nicole Wilkins) Rancilio. Loving grandfather of 6. Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm with a 7 pm scripture on Sunday, August 4 at Chas. Verheyden, Inc. 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park. He will lie instate on Monday, August 5 from 10 am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 11 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford Rd, Grosse Pointe Woods. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army or . Share a memory at verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019