Lawrence Buszek
Commerce Twp. - Buszek, Lawrence "Larry". October 26, 2020. Age 72 Commerce Twp, MI. Beloved husband of Yvonne Buszek. Dear brother of Kathy Buszek, Mary Jane (Ed) Lamb, Tom (Berni) Buszek and Maude Buszek. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank & Jeannette Buszek, his brother Jim Buszek and his wife Rosemary Buszek. Larry will be deeply missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ASPCA.org
. There will be no funeral services per Larry's request. Funeral arrangements made by Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road, Dearborn MI 48128 (313) 278-5100. Please share memories or leave condolences on Larry's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
.