Lawrence Edward Kiselis
- - Lawrence Edward Kiselis, 86 passed away on Saturday, May 18th.
A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at St. Williams Church, 531 Common St., Walled Lake, Father Michael will officiate. The family will receive family and friends at 10:30, the funeral service will be at 11:00. Flowers can be sent to the church or memorials made to the .
Larry was born on September 17, 1932. He graduated valedictorian from Henry Ford Trade School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Lawrence Tech and was a veteran of the US Navy. Larry was an engineer at Ford Motor Company for 35 years. Larry had a passion for history and loved to play cards, especially pinochle with Wanda, Lydia and Nellie.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Marion. Daughter Leslie, son Gregory(Ina Otto)and grand-daughter Laurel and sister, Betty Ruksys. Sister-in-laws Virginia Kiselis and Virginia Moffett(Terry). Nephews James(Nancy), Michael(Cari), Jerome(Lorry), Peter and niece Rita(Harry). Larry was proceeded in death by his sister Wanda Kempf Clark, brother Eugene Arnold Kiselis and nephew Anthony Ruksys.
A special thanks to Jim K. for your love and support. xoxo
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019