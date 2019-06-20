Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
2345 Coolidge
Troy, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
2345 Coolidge
Troy, MI
Lawrence F. Tracey Obituary
Lawrence F. Tracey

- - Age 86. Beloved husband of Judith "Judy" Tracey. Dear father of Maura (Mario) de Bellis, sons, Lawrence Tracey and Sean (Kari) Tracey. Also survived by Judy's children, Tracey Forbes (Vincent Sabatino), Fiona (Kevin) Coyne, and Robert (Michelle) Forbes. Cherished grandfather of Carlotta, Domenico, Lyndsy (Lance) Walters, Lexie, Gianna (Sam), Gabriela (Paul), Lindsey and Lily. Great-grandfather of Rory, Francis, and Jacqueline. Brother of Richard (Anne) Tracey. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, June 21st, 4-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 2345 Coolidge, Troy, Saturday, June 22nd at 12 noon. Friends may visit at church beginning at 11:30am.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019
