|
|
Lawrence F. Tracey
- - Age 86. Beloved husband of Judith "Judy" Tracey. Dear father of Maura (Mario) de Bellis, sons, Lawrence Tracey and Sean (Kari) Tracey. Also survived by Judy's children, Tracey Forbes (Vincent Sabatino), Fiona (Kevin) Coyne, and Robert (Michelle) Forbes. Cherished grandfather of Carlotta, Domenico, Lyndsy (Lance) Walters, Lexie, Gianna (Sam), Gabriela (Paul), Lindsey and Lily. Great-grandfather of Rory, Francis, and Jacqueline. Brother of Richard (Anne) Tracey. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, June 21st, 4-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 2345 Coolidge, Troy, Saturday, June 22nd at 12 noon. Friends may visit at church beginning at 11:30am.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019