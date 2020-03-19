|
Lawrence J. Fioravante
Birmingham - Lawrence J. Fioravante, age 90, March 18, 2020, (formerly of, Alabama, Florida and New York). A Marine veteran and the beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Albanese). Loving father of Deborah (Michael) White, Lauren (Tom) Hurst and Philip (Barbara) Fioravante. Dear grandfather of Craig (Ann Bailey) White, Ryan (Chris) White, Morgan White, Dan Hurst, Tim (Charlene) Hurst, Emily Fioravante and Annmarie Fioravante. Great grandfather of Riley, Carlisle, Jake, Madeline and James. Larry enjoyed playing tennis and golf - most notably was his love for walking. He attended Brooklyn Automotive Trade School and worked for General Motors for over 37 years in New York City, Puerto Rico and Detroit, MI.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Queens, N.Y.
The family suggests donations to St. Matthews House in Naples, Florida. Please share a memory of Larry at www.cremationmichigan.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020