|
|
Lawrence J. O'Dowd
Passed away February 16, 2020, Age 82. Born July 6, 1937. Loving husband of Joanne. Dearest father of Michael, Kathy Hanley and Denise Hardy (Jerry). Loving grandfather of Casey, Hana and Amber. Larry was an Army veteran and retired automotive executive. He enjoyed spending the cold Michigan winters in Florida with his friends and family golfing and playing cards. Larry loved to tell stories no matter how many times we heard them. Larry was an avid reader going through 3 books a week. He was also a competitive corn hole player and enjoyed a good game of pool. You could usually find Larry with a cigar in one hand and a drink in the other. Joanne and Larry enjoyed vacations together. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and Daisy, his pet dog. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Friday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Visitation begins 10 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to and Troy Police Department.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020