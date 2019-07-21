|
Lawrence J. Pew
Novi - Pew, Lawrence J. of Novi, age 88, went home to be with the Lord July 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Louise Pew. Loving father of Wayne (Denise), Glenn (Karen), Rev. Ken (Mary), Jim (Rhonda), Paul (Kerry) and the late Daniel Pew. Dear grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of 22. Funeral Service at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation Friday from 1 - 8 PM. Memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army. Please share a memory at http://www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019