Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Traub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence James Traub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence James Traub Obituary
Lawrence James Traub

Capac - 91, of Capac, died December 21, 2019. Beloved father of James, Mark (Katie) Cynthia (Mark) Hulett and Stacey and David Conrad; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; sister, Mildred Parent

Visit and share memories Friday, November 27, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at 10:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in West Berlin Cemetery, Berlin Twp.

Memorials are suggested to Capac Historical Society. kaatzfunerals.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -