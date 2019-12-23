|
|
Lawrence James Traub
Capac - 91, of Capac, died December 21, 2019. Beloved father of James, Mark (Katie) Cynthia (Mark) Hulett and Stacey and David Conrad; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; sister, Mildred Parent
Visit and share memories Friday, November 27, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at 10:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in West Berlin Cemetery, Berlin Twp.
Memorials are suggested to Capac Historical Society. kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019