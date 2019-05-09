Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr at Metro Pkwy. (16 Mile)
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Rd.
Utica, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Rd.
Utica, MI
View Map
Resources
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Bongiovanni


Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Bongiovanni
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Bongiovanni Obituary
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Bongiovanni

Sterling Heights - Age 82 May 5, 2019

Beloved husband of Eunice for 57 years. Loving father of Joseph (Kristin), Kara and Lawrence (Amy). Proud grandfather of Lorenzo, Wyatt, Keely, Maia and Leah. Dear brother of Sarina. Fondly remembered by the many current and former employees throughout his long and distinguished restaurant career. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Pkwy. (16 Mile). Instate Monday 9:30 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Rd. in Utica unitl 10:00am Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 12, 2019
