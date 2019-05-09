|
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Bongiovanni
Sterling Heights - Age 82 May 5, 2019
Beloved husband of Eunice for 57 years. Loving father of Joseph (Kristin), Kara and Lawrence (Amy). Proud grandfather of Lorenzo, Wyatt, Keely, Maia and Leah. Dear brother of Sarina. Fondly remembered by the many current and former employees throughout his long and distinguished restaurant career. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Pkwy. (16 Mile). Instate Monday 9:30 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Rd. in Utica unitl 10:00am Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 12, 2019