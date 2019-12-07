Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Lawrence Joseph Dropiewski Obituary
Lawrence Joseph Dropiewski

Bloomfield Twp. - Lawrence Joseph Dropiewski, of Bloomfield Township, passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 88. Larry was the much loved father of Lisa (Michael) Vetowich, Marianne (Doug) Sacksteder, and Larry D. (Judy) Dropiewski; the caring grandfather of Piper Vetowich, Katherine Dropiewski, Steven Dropiewski, and Jonathan Dropiewski; and dear brother of Vivian (Raymond) Guitar. Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Blanche Dropiewski and sister Estelle Murray. The family will receive friends on Thursday December 12, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, with sharing of memories at 7:00 pm at the Pixley Funeral Home, 3530 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills. Burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Memorials are appreciated to the Royal Oak Symphony, Michigan State College of Business, or Wayne State College of Law. Please share a memory at www.pixleyfhauburnhills.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
