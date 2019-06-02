|
|
Lawrence Joseph Dusich
Westland - Lawrence Joseph Dusich, 91, went home to be with his Lord, after battling with PTSD since WWII. He was surrounded by his wife, Paula and Veteran Mark Czarnik.
A Solemn Mass is scheduled for Saturday June 8, 2019 10:00 AM at St. Michaels church 502 West Front St. Monroe, MI.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at Woodcraft Square Community Center 800 West 7th St. Monroe, Michigan.
Please RSVP for luncheon to 734-771-4127.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to s.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019