Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michaels church
502 West Front St.
Monroe, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Dusich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Joseph Dusich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Joseph Dusich Obituary
Lawrence Joseph Dusich

Westland - Lawrence Joseph Dusich, 91, went home to be with his Lord, after battling with PTSD since WWII. He was surrounded by his wife, Paula and Veteran Mark Czarnik.

A Solemn Mass is scheduled for Saturday June 8, 2019 10:00 AM at St. Michaels church 502 West Front St. Monroe, MI.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at Woodcraft Square Community Center 800 West 7th St. Monroe, Michigan.

Please RSVP for luncheon to 734-771-4127.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to s.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.