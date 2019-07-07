|
Lawrence Kunert
Clinton Township - Lawrence Kunert, age 70, of Clinton Township, passed away on June 23, 2019. Loving husband of the late Marie Shock-Kunert who passed away suddenly in October 2018. Dearest son of the late Edward and Jeanette Kunert. He will be greatly missed by his sister Barbara Mizrahi, brother Ralph (Susan) Kunert and nephews Scott and Austin Kunert. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019