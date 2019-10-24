|
Lawrence Otto Gaiser
Roseville - Lawrence Otto Gaiser, age 90 of Roseville, Michigan died Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Born May 1, 1929 in East Detroit, Michigan to the late Carl and Charlotte Doerflinger Gaiser.
Survived by wife of 65 years, Carlene, children Sharyl (Roger) Van Vechten, Steven Gaiser, grandchildren, Katie (David) Prince, Roger Carl Van Vechten, Timothy Van Vechten, Sarah Van Vechten, Benjamin Van Vechten, brothers Carl (Lorain) Gaiser, Fred (Dee) Gaiser, nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to caregiver Mary Krause.
Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-7pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, MI. Funeral services Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 am (instate at 10am) at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 29675 Gratiot, Roseville, MI.
Contributions to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019