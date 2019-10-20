|
Lawrence R. Creamer
Westland - Lawrence R Creamer, a resident of Westland, MI, passed from this life on October 13, 2019, at the age of 79.
Lawrence was the loving husband of Trina Creamer, and the loving father of Robin (Paul) Shomo, Karen (Tony) Venturini and Patti (Will) Baranyai.
He was the cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 1. Lawrence was the dear brother of Fred (Connie) Creamer and a beloved uncle.
The family has entrusted care to the Generations Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019