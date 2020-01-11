|
Lawrence R. Postek
Canton - Passed away December 26, 2019. Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Delphine. Loving father of Kathleen Hamlin, Carolyn (Dennis) Farmer and Amy (Martin) Shelata. Cherished grandfather of Audra (James) Roberts, Katharine Farmer, Jack Shelata, Colin Farmer, Grace Shelata and Joseph Shelata. Great-grandfather of Bryce and Helena Roberts. Dear brother of Thomas Postek and uncle of Andrew Postek.There will be Celebratory Memorial Luncheon on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 12 pm in the Fairlane Room at the Dearborn Inn, 20301 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020