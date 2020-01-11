Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Postek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence R. Postek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence R. Postek Obituary
Lawrence R. Postek

Canton - Passed away December 26, 2019. Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Delphine. Loving father of Kathleen Hamlin, Carolyn (Dennis) Farmer and Amy (Martin) Shelata. Cherished grandfather of Audra (James) Roberts, Katharine Farmer, Jack Shelata, Colin Farmer, Grace Shelata and Joseph Shelata. Great-grandfather of Bryce and Helena Roberts. Dear brother of Thomas Postek and uncle of Andrew Postek.There will be Celebratory Memorial Luncheon on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 12 pm in the Fairlane Room at the Dearborn Inn, 20301 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -