|
|
Layne Colman
West Bloomfield Township - Layne Colman, 91, of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, died on 06 March 2019. Beloved wife of 70 years of the late Robert Colman. Devoted mother of Mindy (Buzz) Wachler, Margo (Cy) Weiner, and Shelly Colman (David Woodward). Loving grandma of Lori Wachler, Brad (Melissa) Wachler, Justin (Emily) Weiner, and Ryan Weiner. Adored great-grandmother of Parker, Braiden, Arianna, and Ellie Wachler, and Jack, Anna, and Charlie Weiner. Sister of the late Robert (Marlene) Berman. A special thanks to Claude and Daniella Marit and the wonderful caregivers at Ahava House. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES WERE HELD. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019