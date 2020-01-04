|
|
Laytha Collins Danley
Detroit - Golfing pioneer, travel enthusiast, community volunteer, loving wife and mother, Laytha Collins Danley, Detroit, MI, age 87, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. Born July 15, 1932 in Floral City, FL the daughter of Beatrice and R.L. Collins, Laytha graduated from Florida A & M University with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1954. She was preceded in death by her husband David A. Danley, M.D. in 2007 and is survived by daughters Cheryl Danley, Carla Danley, and Leslie D. Danley, M.D., and granddaughter Simone Yoko Danley. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:00 am; Family Hour, 10:00 am at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Fwy, Detroit, MI 48235. Arrangements by Swanson Funeral Home, Detroit, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laytha C. and David A. Danley, M.D. Scholarship Fund at Florida A&M University, online at my.famu.edu/giving/danleyendowment or by check to FAMU Foundation, 625 E Tennessee St STE 100, Tallahassee, FL.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020