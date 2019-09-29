|
Leah Pukoff
Walled Lake - Leah Pukoff, 81, of Walled Lake, Michigan, died on 26 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Pukoff; Cherished mother of Bryan (Kathy) Pukoff, Lonnie (Sheri Stav) Pukoff and Edie Schwartz; Loving grandmother of Stephen (Leeah) Roberts, Nicole Pukoff (Justin Bates), Jordan (Sara) Stav, Brett Stav, Ethan Stav, and Harrison Schwartz; Great-grandmother of Olivia Bates, Hudson Bates. Ezra Stav and Liam Stav; Devoted daughter of the late Louis and the late Susie Please; Sister of the late Joseph David Please and the late Beverly (the late David) Stern. SERVICE 11:30 A.M.SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
