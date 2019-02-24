|
|
Leanne Marie Podwoiski
Garden City - Leanne Marie Podwoiski passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was 56 years old. Leanne fought a courageous battle against breast cancer for 22 years. Despite setbacks from cancer, she lived her life with fierce vivacity. She was born on July 29, 1962 to James Spence (deceased) and Helen Spence. She grew up in Garden City, Michigan with her siblings Jim, Greg, and Carol (deceased). She proposed to Donald Podwoiski in 1980, and they were married for 37 years. They had two daughters, Erica and Emily Podwoiski. Leanne described being a mother as one of her greatest joys. Along with being an amazing mother, Leanne was also an avid gardener. She was gifted with a green thumb and left an abundance of beauty behind in her vibrant garden. In honor of Leanne's wishes, the family will be celebrating her life privately, but we encourage you to share a happy memory, stop to smell the roses, and to live a wild, beautiful life. Leanne asked that her loved ones look for her in the flowers.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019