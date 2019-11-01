|
Lee B Leonards
Leonards, Lee B, passed away on October 30, 2019. Age 86 of Willis, formerly of Taylor. Beloved husband to Celeste for 57 years. Loving father of Christine (Gregory) Panaretos, Cynthia (Keith) Babcock, and Beatrice (Edward) Benjamin. Dear grandfather of David and Kevin Holland, Stephanie and Adam Panaretos, Erin and Shannon Babcock, and Nathan Benjamin. Dearest brother of Janice Coutilish and Paul Leonard. Close loved one to Lois Buono and many others. Lee was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Beatrice Leonards. Lee grew up in Detroit and served in the US Navy. He was a loyal union worker for the Detroit News for over thirty-five years. An avid bowler and golfer, Lee was proud of accomplishing a 300 game and two hole-in-one. He was also a life-long hockey and Red Wings fan. Visitation at noon, followed by a memorial mass at 1:00pm will take place on Tuesday November 5 at St. Constance Catholic Church, Taylor. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Lee's guestbook.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019