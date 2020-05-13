|
|
Lee Bruce Grieve
Livonia - Lee Bruce Grieve, age 85, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. Lee was born October 16, 1934 in Buffalo, New York.
Proceeded in death by parents Howard and Florence Grieve
Survived by loving wife of 34 years Helen; children Kenneth Grieve, Katherine Grieve, Michael Grieve, David (Tommie Sue) Watkins, Gerald (Connie) Watkins, and Thomas Watkins; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and special sister Vicky Lake.
Lee served honorably in the US Air Force for 4 years and the City of Livonia as Police Chief for 37 years.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 13 to May 17, 2020