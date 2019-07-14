|
Lee Farkas
St. Clair Shores - Lee, age 87, July 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Steven. Dear mother of Maribeth Farkas and Kathy (Paul) Messenger. Lee also leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation Friday, July 19th from 4-8 PM with a prayer service at 7PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Saturday, July 20th from 9:30 AM until time of funeral Mass 10 AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 E. Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI. Memorial contributions in honor of Lee may be made to The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot St. Detroit, MI 48207
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019