Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
23401 E. Jefferson
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Farkas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Farkas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Farkas Obituary
Lee Farkas

St. Clair Shores - Lee, age 87, July 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Steven. Dear mother of Maribeth Farkas and Kathy (Paul) Messenger. Lee also leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation Friday, July 19th from 4-8 PM with a prayer service at 7PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Saturday, July 20th from 9:30 AM until time of funeral Mass 10 AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 E. Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI. Memorial contributions in honor of Lee may be made to The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot St. Detroit, MI 48207

ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now