Lee Porter

Lee Porter Obituary
Lee Porter

age 71, died Friday, February 14, 2020 and was born on Saturday, July 4, 1948 to Betty and the late Ray Porter. Lee served in the United States Air Force and proudly became an East Detroit Fire Fighter. He loved his family, cars, riding his Harley, and his dogs.Beloved Husband of Pamela. Loving Father of Chris (Jenny) Porter and Andrea (Ernie) Kowalski-Rospierski. Loving Son of Beatty Porter. Cherished Grandfather of Cole, Savannah, Jackson, and Ernie and wonderful brother to Gale Willis (Rick) as well as many nieces and nephews.Memorial gathering at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan, Friday, February 28, 2020,4pm-8pm.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -