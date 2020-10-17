Leigh A. Kuish, II
Farmington Hills - "Scooter", 36, passed away suddenly on October 16, 2020. Devoted father of Rainee; loving son of Leigh Kuish and Wendy (Blair) Neill; dear brother of Rainee and Lindsey Smith; and grandson of Leonard (the late Evelyn) Kuish and the late Russ and Inez Wilson. Funeral Ceremony Wednesday, October 21, 6:00 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Visitation Tuesday 2-8 pm, Wednesday 2-6 pm. heeney-sundquist.com