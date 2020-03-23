Resources
Dearborn - Leila Lorrie Saleh, 57, has returned back to Allah, on March 19th, 2020. Leila was born and resided in Dearborn, Michigan her entire life. She was born on June 17th, 1962, the daughter of Hashem Ali Saleh and Faye Abraham-Saleh. Beloved mother of Nadia Jomaa Kent and son-in-law John Brain Kent Sr. Beloved grandmother to the loves of her life: Twins John Brain Kent Jr. & Maya Faye Kent, and young Liam John Kent. She is survived by her sister Janine Ali and brother Ali Hashem Saleh, along with eight immediate nieces and nephews. She left behind a large family and many friends. There are no words to express how much she will be missed by her only child, Nadia. In Nadia's words, "My mother always cared for me and wanted the best for me in all my life". We know that she will always be with our family in spirit. She had a sense of humor and was good willed. She had a great love for her grandchildren and spent her time with them, right until she was taken from this earth. Friends and family, please remember all the good times and wonderful memories that were made with her. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Allah please shine your mercy on her soul and grant her Jannah.

Due to the current global circumstances, the funeral was attended by immediate family only at the Islamic Center of America on Ford Rd Friday, March 20th at 3 pm and she was immediately interred at the Islamic Memorial Gardens on Ann Arbor Trail in Westland, MI.

Condolences can only be offered over the phone at this time--- Nadia Jomaa Kent at (313) 304-8586.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020
