Leila Marie Lynch- - February 19, 1928 - June 16, 2020. She was of a generation that thought little of sacrificing for family, of giving limitless energy and total dedication to raising her children. Even among her peers, Leila Lynch would have stood out for incredible devotion to her family and community. Coming from what she considered an undistinguished background, she worked her way through college and caught the eye of a young returning WWII soldier while at Sunday Mass. He proposed to her with a dream to raise 12 children. Leila and Ray Lynch never deviated from that plan. Raising that many children would have exceeded the limits of many women, yet Leila managed with an unwavering grace, due no doubt, to her strong Catholic faith. Leila focused all her energies on her family and the greater community. A relentless volunteer and leader, countless organizations benefited from her compassion and generosity. Leila was the vibrant heart of the Lynch household. She gave it life, warmth, and humor. Her hospitality drew friends — and friends of friends— to unforgettable gatherings that still bring joy to those who remember them. Her children, their families, and her wide orbit of people whose lives she touched are a testament to her selfless love. All shared in the blessing of knowing this shining star of a woman. Leila Lynch, a resident of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and Naples, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Naples. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ray J., and her sons Tom, Dan, and baby Joseph. Survivors include her children: Dawn Rassel (Richard), Mary Joy Lynch (Bob d.2017), Cheryl Nilsson (Mark), Tim Lynch (Claudia), Jane Lynch, Martha Biasi (Gerry), Chris Lynch (Liz), John Lynch (Kate), Rob Lynch (Terry) and 29 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A memorial service in Michigan will be scheduled in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to assist underserved families: Nativity of Our Lord Church- Christian Service Fund, 5900 McClellan Ave, Detroit, MI 48213.