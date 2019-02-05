|
Leila Singhal Gupta
Lake Orin - Leila Singhal Gupta, age 87, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 in Michigan, USA. She was born January 20, 1932 in Yamethin, Burma to Harnam Singh and Gurubachan Kaur. She married her long-term friend and love, Piaralal Singhal Gupta, on May 9, 1956 who preceded her in death on the same date February 2, year 1997.
Leila graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in 1961 from the University of Agra and subsequently became a professor of Geography at the University of Rajasthan, Kota. She taught there for 25 years until retirement. She moved to the US to be with her children in 2008.
Leila will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, distinguished professor, Scout master, champion of social consciousness, avid traveler, role model to many, and an unsung hero for female literacy in India.
Leila is survived by her daughters, Vinita-Sarvesh Agrawal and Anita-Rakesh Mehta, son Kushal Gupta, grandchildren: Preeti Agrawal, Amit Agrawal, Rohit Agrawal, Sonika Mehta, Shivam Mehta and Anushka Gupta.
Private family services were held.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 5, 2019