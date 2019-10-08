|
Lena G. Karmanowski
Clay Township - Lena G. Karmanowski, age 85 of Clay Township passed away October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Dear mother of Sonja Rowe-Collier and James Rowe. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of seven siblings. Predeceased by two brothers. Visitation 3 - 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Christian Lighthouse Church, 57 Church Street, Mt. Clemens.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019