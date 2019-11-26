Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Beloved husband of Francine for 27 years. Cherished father of Christopher Lennis Long and Katylyn Long. Dear son of Larry Lennis Long and the late Mildred Long. Loving brother of Melissa (James) Jolley. Funeral Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday, November 30th at 2 pm. Friends may visit Friday, November 29th, 3-9 pm and Saturday beginning at 1 pm. Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
