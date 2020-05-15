Resources
Southgate - Rinaldi, Lenora "Laurie". May 10, 2020. Age 69 of Southgate.

Beloved wife of Tony. Loving mother of Shelley (David) Bottiaux, Tony G. (Nicole), Libbie (Brian) Hall and the late David A. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. She was also an aunt and great aunt. Laurie retired from the Detroit Public Schools after 35 years.

Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020
