Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
2799 West Rd.
Trenton, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
2799 West Rd.
Trenton, MI
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
Lenore "Nora" Schuster

Lenore "Nora" Schuster Obituary
Lenore "Nora" Schuster

Trenton - Lenore "Nora" Schuster. Age 94 of Trenton. August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Schuster. Loving sister of Mary Carpenter, Thomas (Lila) Contreras, Mario (Geraldine) Contreras, Anita (Jerry) Donaldson, Ronald D. (Lucy) Contreras, Kathy (Mike) Adams, Lynn (Edward Updyke) Contreras and Catalina (Joseph) Germaine. Preceded in death by parents August and Carmen Contreras and siblings Frances Hartley and Helen Wisniewski. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019, 3-9 pm at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. Funeral service Monday, August 12, 2019, In state 11:30 am until 12:00 noon service at First Presbyterian Church, 2799 West Rd., Trenton. Committal prayers and entombment will take place Tuesday, 10:00 am at Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park, Livonia. Visit www.martenson.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
