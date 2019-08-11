|
Lenore "Nora" Schuster
Trenton - Lenore "Nora" Schuster. Age 94 of Trenton. August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Schuster. Loving sister of Mary Carpenter, Thomas (Lila) Contreras, Mario (Geraldine) Contreras, Anita (Jerry) Donaldson, Ronald D. (Lucy) Contreras, Kathy (Mike) Adams, Lynn (Edward Updyke) Contreras and Catalina (Joseph) Germaine. Preceded in death by parents August and Carmen Contreras and siblings Frances Hartley and Helen Wisniewski. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019, 3-9 pm at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. Funeral service Monday, August 12, 2019, In state 11:30 am until 12:00 noon service at First Presbyterian Church, 2799 West Rd., Trenton. Committal prayers and entombment will take place Tuesday, 10:00 am at Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park, Livonia. Visit www.martenson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019