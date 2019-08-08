|
Leo "The Legend" A. Koenig
Warren - August 5, 2019, age 78. Beloved son of the late Albert and Eina Koenig. Dearest father of Michael (Beth), Joseph (Ronda), Michelle (Derek) Webster, Matthew and Mark (Jin). Loving grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Aaron, Amber, Liam, Jenna and Logan. Dear brother of the late Christine (the late Ron) Bousson. Leo was a proud veteran, having served honorably and faithfully in the United States Marine Corps. He was also an award winning stenographer in Michigan and Colorado.
Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Saturday 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Faustina Parish, 14025 12 Mile Road (East of Schoenherr) Warren. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019