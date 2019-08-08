Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Faustina Parish
14025 12 Mile Road (East of Schoenherr)
Warren, MI
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Faustina Parish
14025 12 Mile Road (East of Schoenherr)
Warren, MI
Resources
Leo A. "The Legend" Koenig


1940 - 2019
Leo A. "The Legend" Koenig Obituary
Leo "The Legend" A. Koenig

Warren - August 5, 2019, age 78. Beloved son of the late Albert and Eina Koenig. Dearest father of Michael (Beth), Joseph (Ronda), Michelle (Derek) Webster, Matthew and Mark (Jin). Loving grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Aaron, Amber, Liam, Jenna and Logan. Dear brother of the late Christine (the late Ron) Bousson. Leo was a proud veteran, having served honorably and faithfully in the United States Marine Corps. He was also an award winning stenographer in Michigan and Colorado.

Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Saturday 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Faustina Parish, 14025 12 Mile Road (East of Schoenherr) Warren. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019
