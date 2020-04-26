|
Leo Friedman
Farmington Hills - Beloved husband of the late Bernice Friedman and the late Doris Burstein-Friedman. Dear father of Susan Hearshen (David) and the late son Daniel Friedman, step-father of Susan Kahn (Murray) and Audrey Burstein (Mark), Gary Burstein (Jill). Devoted brother of Lorraine Lerner (the late Leonard). Loving grandchildren of Illana Hearshen, Laura Hearshen, David Kahn (Zhe), Steven Kahn (Katie), Alexa Kahn, Louis Burstein, Adam Burstein, Bailey Lambert (Brian), and Sharla Davis. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY IN FERNDALE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020