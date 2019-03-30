|
|
Leo Goldstein
Farmington Hills - Leo Goldstein, 98, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died after sunset on 28 March 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years of the late Betty Goldstein. Cherished father of Lisa Goldstein. Proud grandfather of Alex, Emily and Jonathan Prog. Loving brother of the late Betty (the late Carl) Burstein. Dear brother-in-law of the late Arnold (the late Shirley) Wine, the late Janet (the late Martin) Messinger, and the late Leonard Wine. Devoted son of the late Harry and the late Hilda Goldstein. Also survived by his dear friend Shirley Magder and many loving nieces and nephews. SERVICES 3:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MARCH 31, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT CLOVER HILL PARK. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019