Leo James Barry
Leo James Barry, 75, died Saturday March 7th, 2020 surrounded by family at Heartland Health Care Center in Troy following a two year battle with brain cancer.
He leaves behind his soulmate of 55 years, Joyce Barry; four daughters- Debbie (Bryan) Baker, Marie (Todd) Marsh, Kathy Rascon, Linda (Jeff) Belanger, and a son Jim (Rebecca) Barry; two brothers- Ralph and Eugene; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; in addition to a wide circle of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother-Ralph and Leona; a sister- Marie (nee Barry) Hoffman; and two brothers- Robert and Joseph.
Born in Queens, NY his family relocated to Michigan when Leo was a child. He spent his entire adult career as a printer and graphic artist for the Detroit News and Free Press, retiring after forty years in 2007. He will be remembered by all as a loving husband and father, doting grandfather, fast friend, avid golfer, and for his ever-present cigars. A devout Catholic, Leo exemplified the virtue of compassion by regularly supporting charitable organizations and those in need.
He will be dearly missed.
A private funeral mass will be held at Guardian Angels Church in Clawson, MI on Thursday March 12th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Neighborhood Service Organization (Leo's favorite charity).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020