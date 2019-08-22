|
Leo James Dunne
Grosse Pointe Park - Leo James "Jim" Dunne, age 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Grosse Pointe Park on August 19, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim is the son of the late Leo and Evelyn. Beloved father of Deborah Mettenleiter (Bernhard), Mary Jo Finkenstaedt (Timothy), Patricia Dunne (Mark Kinsman), Michael Dunne (Merlien), Frances Bauer (Raymond), Timothy Dunne, Julie Dunne (Jennifer), and the late Nancy Dunne. Proud grandfather of Evelyn , Michaela, Mary Grace, Raymond, John Paul, Tyler, Cody, Nina, Kormack, Raphael, Aurelia, Connor and the late Joseph. Brother of Jack, Therese, William, Celestine, Joseph, Robert, Richard, Anne, Patricia and Dennis. Jim will be deeply missed. May God hold him in the palm of His hand, until we meet again. Visitation Thursday, August 22, 3-8pm, Rosary at 7:30, at Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Mass Friday, August 23, instate 9:30am until time of Mass 10am at St. Clare of Montefalco Church, 1401 Whittier Rd, Grosse Pointe Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters. Share memories at verheyden.org
