LEO L. RADER
Sterling Heights - formerly of Waterford; January 24, 2020; age 76; Loving husband of Jill LePage Rader, and the late Holly; Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday 1 p.m. until time of service. A complete obituary and online guest book may be found at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020