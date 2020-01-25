Services
LEO L. RADER

Sterling Heights - formerly of Waterford; January 24, 2020; age 76; Loving husband of Jill LePage Rader, and the late Holly; Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday 1 p.m. until time of service. A complete obituary and online guest book may be found at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
