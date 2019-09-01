|
|
Leo Maki
Shelby Twp. - Aug. 22, 2019, age 91.
Leo is preceded in death by Marjorie, his wife for 63yrs. Dear Dad to Sharon (Craig) Hudock, Stephen (Marion), David (Chong), Carl (Hyong) Maki. Proud and loving Grandpa to Jeni (Drew) Sherby, Jason Hudock, Eddie Maki, Nancy (Zach) Gordon, Angela Maki (Alex Golden), and Andrew Maki. Great-grandpa to Hannah Sherby, Max, Kia and Brent Gordon.
Our Dad will always be remembered for his outspoken and straight forward sarcastic and somewhat comical views on life. He wanted no fuss made over what he called his "Transferring Out". Any memorials in Leo's name can be made to Hospice of MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019