Dearborn Heights - Northrup, Leo V. February 23, 2019. Age 95 of Dearborn Heights. Beloved husband of the late Jean Northrup. Loving father of Jerry (Sylvia) Northrup, Ronald Northrup, and Donald J. (Maureen) Northrup. Dearest grandfather of Scott Northrup, Brian Northrup, Erin (Jeff) Wenzel, and Paula Bowyer. Loving great-grandfather of Atticus, and Neve. Leo was a proud WWII veteran for the Marine Corps. He was in the first Marine division in the Pacific Theater. Leo will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Per Leo's request, no formal visitation or services will take place at the funeral home. Entombment at St. Hedwig Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Almost Home Animal Rescue or the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, LA in Leo's honor. Please share memories and leave condolences on Leo's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019