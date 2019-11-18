|
|
Leo Raymond Wauters
Indian River - Leo Raymond Wauters, 91, of Indian River passed away November 15, 2019 at home quietly surrounded by his family. He was born December 3, 1927 in Detroit, the son of Theodore and Mary (Patroons) Wauters. He grew up in Detroit and attended School at Burrows Intermediate High School. On July 8, 1950, Leo married Dolores A. Rothwell in Detroit.
The couple made their home and raised their family in Centerline, MI. He served in the United States Navy in the South Pacific Theater during WWII. Leo served an apprenticeship at Center Pattern Works in Detroit where he obtained his journeyman pattern maker. He was a pattern maker for different shops in Detroit including G.M. and was employed at Detroit Tank Arsenal for 27 years retiring in 1984. In 1995 the couple moved to Indian River.
Leo was a member of Cochran Roberts VFW Post 7439 Indian River, F.O.E. Indian River and Indian River Sportsman's Club.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores, three children, Susan Teague of Williamsburg KY, Raymond Wauters Of St. Clair Shores and Catherine (Frederick) Pizzuti also of St. Clair Shores, five grandchildren Angela, Adam, Victoria, Jennifer and Jamie, seven great grandchildren, Aaron, Jasmine, Sarah, Journey, Gabe, Shane and Brooke, and one sister, Janet Gruca of Frazier. He was preceded in death by one brother, Theodore and a sister Mary.
Visitation will take place at the Lintz Funeral Home on Friday November 22, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. The funeral mass will take place at the Cross in the Woods Catholic Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with the family greeting friends one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Indian River V.F.W. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Leo are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019