1/
Leo W. Tomaszewski
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo W. Tomaszewski

Dearborn Hts. -

TOMASZEWSKI, LEO W. (92), of Dearborn Heights, MI passed away on September 9, 2020. Born March 20, 1928, he served in the US Army, and earned Engineering and MBA degrees. He retired from Ford Motor Co.

Married for 52 years to the late Helen (nee Kosinski). Leo is survived by his children, Laura (Barney) Olesko, Michael (Ellen Clark) Sparrow, Nancy (Robert) Noiva, Ruth (Carl) Bachor, Stanley (Deborah), Terese (Kevin) Baltes, Leo A. (Kimberly), Mary Tomaszewski and the late Peggy (Keith) Studzinski. Leo was a grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of nine. He is also survived by his sister, Alice Stinson and many nieces and nephews.

Leo was predeceased by his granddaughter Kelly, wife Helen and daughter Peggy.

Visitation Sunday from 2-7 pm, at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 9:30 am until mass at 10 am at Church of the Divine Child. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Henry Ford Sand Castles or Forgotten Harvest. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved