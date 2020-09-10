Leo W. Tomaszewski
Dearborn Hts. -
TOMASZEWSKI, LEO W. (92), of Dearborn Heights, MI passed away on September 9, 2020. Born March 20, 1928, he served in the US Army, and earned Engineering and MBA degrees. He retired from Ford Motor Co.
Married for 52 years to the late Helen (nee Kosinski). Leo is survived by his children, Laura (Barney) Olesko, Michael (Ellen Clark) Sparrow, Nancy (Robert) Noiva, Ruth (Carl) Bachor, Stanley (Deborah), Terese (Kevin) Baltes, Leo A. (Kimberly), Mary Tomaszewski and the late Peggy (Keith) Studzinski. Leo was a grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of nine. He is also survived by his sister, Alice Stinson and many nieces and nephews.
Leo was predeceased by his granddaughter Kelly, wife Helen and daughter Peggy.
Visitation Sunday from 2-7 pm, at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 9:30 am until mass at 10 am at Church of the Divine Child. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Henry Ford Sand Castles or Forgotten Harvest. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com