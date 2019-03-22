|
|
Leo Ward
Taylor - Age 93, of Taylor, Michigan passed away on March 19, 2019. Loving husband of the late Donna. Beloved father of Jeffrey, Douglas, Christopher and Karen. Dear grandfather of seven. Veteran of the US Military and proud member of the Seabees. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 1-8 pm and Funeral service on Saturday, March 23, at 10 am. All services will take place at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Memorials can be made to . Share a memory at howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019