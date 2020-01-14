|
Leocadia S. Gulaszewski (nee Kush)
Clinton Township - passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Martin (Joanne) and Maria (David) Biegas. Loving grandmother, "Babci", of Amy Gulaszewski, Kevin (Renee) Biegas, Jenny (Warren) Calcaterra, Kylene Biegas, Joseph Gulaszewski and great grandmother, "Prá Babci", of Gwen, Rohan, Maggie, Warren, Samantha, Tannith, Taylor, and Charlotte. Dear sister of the late Ted (the late Mary Jo) Kush and Jane Kush. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 5-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Saturday 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes (South of 18 Mile Road) Sterling Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be addressed to the Macular Degeneration Foundation or a . Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020