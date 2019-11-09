Services
James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
16100 Schaefer Hwy
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 835-3997
Dr. Leon D. Stein Obituary
Dr. Leon D. Stein

Detroit - Dr. Leon D. Stein, age 92, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away at his home on November 6, 2019. Loving husband of Rose Marie Stein for 63 years, cherished father of Michael and Sylvia (Algie Hill), doting grandfather of Faithe and Kyle Hill. He is also survived by sister, Vivian Adams and nieces Rene Adams and Sharon Wonsley, and nephew, Kevin Adams. He is preceded in death by sister, Carolyn, brother, Luther, and nephew, Jerome Adams.

Dr Stein graduated from Roosevelt University, and served in the United States Air Force in WWII. He received his dental degree from the University of Detroit/Mercy and was a practicing dentist for over 55 years. Dr. Stein was a 50-year member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, and a 70-year member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He will be remembered as a lifelong learner, amateur photographer, avid reader, history buff, and model airplane enthusiast. Friends are invited to attend visitation at James Cole Funeral Home, 16100 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, MI on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, with the family receiving visitors from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. On Friday, November 15, 2019, there will be a family hour at 10:00 am and celebration of his life at 11:00 am at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2080 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI (313) 898-3325. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History or the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
