Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
(248) 363-7135
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
Leon Delbert Worden Obituary
Leon Delbert Worden

White Lake - WORDEN, Leon Delbert of White Lake, passed away February 20, 2019 at age 97. Loving father of Simon Pete (Nancy) Worden, Robert (Vicky) Hunter, Leslie (Douglas) Brady and Susan (Jeffrey) Byington. Proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Sadly he is preceded in death by his first wife, Vera Marie Worden and second wife, Colleen Joy Worden. Leon was a retired Brigadier General with the Air National Guard and a WWII Veteran. He was a corporate and military pilot and a member of the Quiet Birdman.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens in Novi. Memorial contributions suggested to the s Project. www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019
