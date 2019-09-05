Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
- - September 1, 2019 Age 80 of Rochester Hills. Loving husband of the late Ernita and the late Genie. Dear father of Brian (Keli) and Brenda Bommarito (Andrew). Brother of Tom (Sharon) and Karen Harrigan (Denny). Family will receive friends Thursday (today) 4-8p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons- Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Road (btwn E. Wattles - Big Beaver Rd.), 248-689-0700. Funeral Service Friday 11a.m. at Woodside Bible Church, 6600 Rochester Road, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10a.m. Memorial tributes to Parkinson's Foundation or Woodside Bible Church. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
