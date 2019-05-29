|
|
Leon Feig
- - Beloved husband of Maxine Feig. Dear father of Susan (Larry) Adler and Andrea (Rick) Berman. Loving grandfather of Stephanie and Evan Adler, Justin (Rachel) Weinberg and Pamela Weinberg. Devoted brother of the late Goldie Atler and the late Helen Lees. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Evelyn (the late Gert) Levy and many other loving family members and friends. Services today, 1:00 PM at THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. Interment to follow ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorf manchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019